Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Kepler Capital Markets

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of NSRGF stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $102.86. The company had a trading volume of 50,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,757. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.81. Nestle has a 12 month low of $89.88 and a 12 month high of $114.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Nestle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nestle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestle by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

