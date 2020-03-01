NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Short Interest Update

NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,230,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the January 30th total of 13,540,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. TheStreet downgraded NetApp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NetApp from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NetApp in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.26.

Get NetApp alerts:

In other news, EVP Henri P. Richard sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,235,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.23, for a total value of $173,061.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,284 shares of company stock worth $333,743. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 11,177 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 404,670 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,191,000 after purchasing an additional 52,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA grew its stake in shares of NetApp by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 63,214 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. NetApp has a 52-week low of $44.55 and a 52-week high of $78.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The data storage provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 123.49% and a net margin of 18.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.