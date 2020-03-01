Netbox Coin (NBX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $231,807.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. One Netbox Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0543 or 0.00000638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, P2PB2B and Crex24. In the last week, Netbox Coin has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Netbox Coin has a total market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $231,807.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.72 or 0.00703041 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00017551 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001162 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uptrennd (1UP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000069 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

Netbox Coin (CRYPTO:NBX) is a coin. It launched on February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 74,781,115 coins and its circulating supply is 30,578,926 coins. Netbox Coin’s official website is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netbox Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

