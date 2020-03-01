NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Bought by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in NetEase during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NASDAQ NTES traded down $3.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $318.71. 1,148,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,587. NetEase Inc has a 1-year low of $209.01 and a 1-year high of $361.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $340.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $299.12. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.82%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark increased their target price on NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.36.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.