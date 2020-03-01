Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $380.14.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $400.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $402.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Nomura reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $369.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Netflix has a one year low of $252.28 and a one year high of $392.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $357.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Netflix by 695.9% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 522,778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $139,906,000 after acquiring an additional 457,098 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 106.0% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

