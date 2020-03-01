Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Short Interest Down 6.8% in February

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,100,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the January 30th total of 20,490,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares in the company, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 421,283 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $136,315,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Imperial Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $446.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $420.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $440.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.00.

Shares of NFLX traded down $2.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $369.03. The stock had a trading volume of 11,113,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,407,724. Netflix has a 1 year low of $252.28 and a 1 year high of $392.95. The firm has a market cap of $163.11 billion, a PE ratio of 89.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $357.99 and its 200 day moving average is $311.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

