Neutral Dollar (NUSD) Trading Up 0% Over Last 7 Days

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:NUSD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Neutral Dollar has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Neutral Dollar has a total market capitalization of $80,271.00 and $8,973.00 worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC on exchanges including DDEX and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00053807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00481588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $546.59 or 0.06332691 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00064127 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00029933 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005729 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003652 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Token Profile

Neutral Dollar (NUSD) is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar ‘s total supply is 94,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,178 tokens. Neutral Dollar ‘s official message board is medium.com/@neutralproject. Neutral Dollar ‘s official website is neutralproject.com. Neutral Dollar ‘s official Twitter account is @havven_io.

Neutral Dollar Token Trading

Neutral Dollar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

