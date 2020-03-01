Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) Receiving Very Critical News Coverage, Report Finds

Press coverage about Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU) has been trending very negative on Sunday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nevsun Resources earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.00. Nevsun Resources has a 52 week low of C$3.79 and a 52 week high of C$5.99.

Get Nevsun Resources alerts:

About Nevsun Resources

Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Nevsun Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevsun Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.