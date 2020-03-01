New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 54.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,929 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of New York Times worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 230,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth about $77,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of New York Times by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYT opened at $37.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.76. New York Times Co has a twelve month low of $27.35 and a twelve month high of $40.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.15.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. New York Times had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $508.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that New York Times Co will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a positive change from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NYT shares. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of New York Times from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.70.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

