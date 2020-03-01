Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Brokerages expect Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) to announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.84 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.49 billion. Newmont Goldcorp posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp will report full year sales of $11.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.84 billion to $12.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.91 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Newmont Goldcorp.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital initiated coverage on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $44.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.74.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 42.42%.

In other news, CAO John Kitlen sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,622,413.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $1,625,537. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Newmont Goldcorp (NEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.