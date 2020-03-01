Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) Holdings Raised by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 38.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $6,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.90 on Friday, hitting $44.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,786,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,823,639. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12 month low of $29.77 and a 12 month high of $51.34. The company has a market capitalization of $37.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is 42.42%.

Newmont Goldcorp announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Eight Capital initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total value of $153,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,310 shares in the company, valued at $932,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,537. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

