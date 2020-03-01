News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) Short Interest Down 13.9% in February

News Corp (NASDAQ:NWS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the January 30th total of 3,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 653,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NWS stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.44. 2,558,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 684,501. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.13. News has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $15.36.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.4%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in News by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,021,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,288,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $8,429,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25,691 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of News by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,268,000 after buying an additional 70,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 5,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

