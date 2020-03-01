NewYorkCoin (NYC) Hits Market Cap of $1.98 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 68.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. NewYorkCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.98 million and $447.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 66.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Graviex, TOKOK and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00689776 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011148 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007604 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 764.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000777 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, YoBit, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

