NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Up 68.2% This Week

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 54.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, TOKOK, YoBit and STEX. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $1.96 million and approximately $842.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded 68.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.25 or 0.00676431 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011107 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007546 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000802 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 134,024,588,760 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, STEX, TOKOK and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

