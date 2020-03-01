NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,103 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.39% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $4,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 467,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,565 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 9,381 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,225,000 after acquiring an additional 10,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 95,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 45,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NXRT opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.23. NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $52.87.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). The firm had revenue of $49.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.51 million. NexPoint Residential Trust had a net margin of 54.74% and a return on equity of 28.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.07.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

