NEXT (NET) Trading Down 0.8% This Week

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 1st. One NEXT token can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00007688 BTC on major exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. NEXT has a total market cap of $26.48 million and approximately $124,300.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NEXT has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00669637 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011257 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000278 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

