NEXT plc (LON:NXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NEXT plc (LON:NXT) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 6,568.29 ($86.40).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,600 ($73.66) to GBX 6,140 ($80.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,300 ($96.03) to GBX 7,050 ($92.74) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NEXT to a “sector performer” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 6,700 ($88.13) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Get NEXT alerts:

Shares of LON NXT opened at GBX 6,082 ($80.01) on Friday. NEXT has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,995 ($65.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.79). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,915.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 6,579.57. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,250.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.62.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.