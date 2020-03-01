NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. reduced its position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 691 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises about 1.4% of Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $202.50 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.40.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $252.76 on Friday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $186.57 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $264.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.91%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 35,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $9,157,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,620,069.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges bought 3,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,135 shares of company stock worth $11,883,906. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

