Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 130.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,112 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.39% of Nextgen Healthcare worth $4,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 28.9% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 19,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 4,431 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 14,301 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 48.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 242.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 29,463 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Nextgen Healthcare from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.22.

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $13.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $855.43 million, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64. Nextgen Healthcare Inc has a 1 year low of $12.71 and a 1 year high of $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.37 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare Inc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

