Nexus Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. During the last seven days, Nexus has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $11.74 million and $150,143.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Bittrex, Trade By Trade and Binance.

Nexus Coin Profile

NXS is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 64,671,957 coins. The official website for Nexus is www.nexusearth.com. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nexus

Nexus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Binance and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

