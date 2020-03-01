NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the software maker on Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a boost from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

NIC has increased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. NIC has a dividend payout ratio of 45.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NIC to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.6%.

NIC stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. NIC has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $24.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NIC will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

EGOV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of NIC in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NIC currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

About NIC

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

