Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 83.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,999 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,162 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nike were worth $30,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Palisade Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 39,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nike by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in Nike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nike alerts:

In other Nike news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $15,435,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,046,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,407,042. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $892,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,916 shares of company stock valued at $43,122,614 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nike stock opened at $89.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.83. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $100.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.02.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Nike had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 50.03%. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on NKE. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC lowered Nike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nike from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Nike from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.67.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.