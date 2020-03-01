Nimiq Trading 20.7% Lower This Week (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Nimiq has a total market cap of $4.52 million and $465,989.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nimiq has traded down 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, BTC-Alpha, LATOKEN and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nimiq alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,546.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $217.76 or 0.02549980 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $313.63 or 0.03672632 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.66 or 0.00675148 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.62 or 0.00756681 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00091137 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028755 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.95 or 0.00573149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 6,387,445,837 coins and its circulating supply is 5,479,195,837 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, LATOKEN and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nimiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nimiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.