Niobio Cash Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (NBR)

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Niobio Cash has a total market capitalization of $60,100.00 and $10.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Niobio Cash has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Niobio Cash

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Niobio Cash is niobiocash.org/en.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

