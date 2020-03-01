Nitro Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (NOX)

Nitro (CURRENCY:NOX) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. Nitro has a total market cap of $24,507.00 and approximately $221.00 worth of Nitro was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nitro has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Nitro token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011790 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.69 or 0.02610804 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.90 or 0.00222556 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00045155 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00131919 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Nitro Token Profile

Nitro’s launch date was October 10th, 2017. Nitro’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,077,153 tokens. The Reddit community for Nitro is /r/nitrotoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nitro’s official Twitter account is @nitrotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nitro’s official website is www.nitro.live.

Nitro Token Trading

Nitro can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nitro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nitro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nitro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

