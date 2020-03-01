NIX Reaches Market Cap of $3.48 Million (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last seven days, NIX has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. NIX has a market capitalization of $3.48 million and $98,306.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0805 or 0.00000934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $5.60, $24.43, $24.68 and $7.50.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8,629.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.39 or 0.02556650 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.33 or 0.03658081 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.14 or 0.00674463 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00757117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011101 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00090915 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00028020 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00576034 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About NIX

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

