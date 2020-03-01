NIX Trading 17.8% Lower Over Last Week (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 1st. In the last week, NIX has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and approximately $81,904.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000935 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $18.94, $10.39 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,645.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.69 or 0.02592653 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $315.55 or 0.03657408 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.36 or 0.00688037 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.50 or 0.00770747 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00011234 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00090368 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028620 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00581441 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 43,245,163 coins. The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io. NIX’s official message board is nixplatform.io/blog. The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform.

NIX Coin Trading

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $50.98, $32.15, $13.77, $33.94, $7.50, $51.55, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $10.39 and $5.60. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

