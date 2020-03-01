Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.40.

LASR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nlight from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nlight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Nlight in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

Nlight stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. Nlight has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $26.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $575.07 million, a PE ratio of -48.56 and a beta of 2.45.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nlight had a negative net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $42.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nlight will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nlight news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $105,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,436,067.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,405 shares of company stock worth $419,298. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Nlight in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Nlight by 43.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Nlight by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nlight by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nlight by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Nlight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

