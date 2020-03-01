NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $200.38 Million

Brokerages expect NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) to post $200.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $202.93 million and the lowest is $196.60 million. NN reported sales of $199.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full-year sales of $849.20 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.40 million to $851.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $888.59 million, with estimates ranging from $881.60 million to $895.77 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NN.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NNBR shares. William Blair raised shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.38.

NNBR stock opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $319.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.94. NN has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $11.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

