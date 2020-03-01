No BS Crypto (NOBS) Market Capitalization Tops $58,314.00

No BS Crypto (CURRENCY:NOBS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 1st. No BS Crypto has a total market capitalization of $58,314.00 and $1.00 million worth of No BS Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, No BS Crypto has traded 27% lower against the US dollar. One No BS Crypto token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $230.70 or 0.02691367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00222641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00044966 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000659 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00132111 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

No BS Crypto’s genesis date was May 4th, 2018. No BS Crypto’s total supply is 2,499,989,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,248,453,800 tokens. The official website for No BS Crypto is nobscrypto.com. No BS Crypto’s official Twitter account is @noBScrypto.

No BS Crypto can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as No BS Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire No BS Crypto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase No BS Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

