NOIA Network (NOIA) Price Down 21.5% This Week

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 1st. NOIA Network has a total market cap of $1.49 million and approximately $30,427.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. One NOIA Network token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00052847 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00497237 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $544.59 or 0.06377668 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00063477 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005765 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00029761 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011715 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network is a token. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,966,019 tokens. NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network. NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia.

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

