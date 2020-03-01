Noku Price Up 75.8% Over Last 7 Days (NOKU)

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded 104.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Noku has a market capitalization of $2.18 million and approximately $4,352.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be purchased for about $0.0916 or 0.00001070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last week, Noku has traded 75.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.31 or 0.02713554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00223035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000657 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00132015 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Noku Profile

Noku’s launch date was December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,976 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,777,028 tokens. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Noku’s official website is www.noku.io.

Noku Token Trading

Noku can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

