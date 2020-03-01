NoLimitCoin (NLC2) One Day Trading Volume Tops $898.00

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $371,081.00 and $898.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded down 22.8% against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005760 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00001084 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000170 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000106 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Profile

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,974,774 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org.

NoLimitCoin Coin Trading

NoLimitCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, YoBit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NoLimitCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

