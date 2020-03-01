NoLimitCoin (NLC2) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. NoLimitCoin has a total market capitalization of $479,297.00 and $1,875.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NoLimitCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last week, NoLimitCoin has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00001111 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000103 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 609,960,945 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org. NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, YoBit, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NoLimitCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

