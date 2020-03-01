Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) and NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) Head-To-Head Review

Northstar Electronics (OTCMKTS:NEIK) and NTT Docomo (OTCMKTS:DCMYY) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Northstar Electronics and NTT Docomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -218.81% NTT Docomo 13.15% 11.69% 8.46%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of NTT Docomo shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of Northstar Electronics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Northstar Electronics has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT Docomo has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Northstar Electronics and NTT Docomo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northstar Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A NTT Docomo 1 0 0 0 1.00

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Northstar Electronics and NTT Docomo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northstar Electronics N/A N/A -$260,000.00 N/A N/A NTT Docomo $43.67 billion 2.04 $5.97 billion $1.69 15.89

NTT Docomo has higher revenue and earnings than Northstar Electronics.

Summary

NTT Docomo beats Northstar Electronics on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northstar Electronics Company Profile

Northstar Electronics, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the contract manufacturing of defense, aerospace, and homeland security products, as well as the underwater sonar sensors business. It intends to manufacture and market single engine airplane with industrial applications, as well as provide maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

NTT Docomo Company Profile

NTT DOCOMO, INC., a telecommunications company, provides various mobile services in Japan and internationally. The company offers iPhone, iPad, smartphone, tablet, and feature phone products and services under the docomo name, as well as d POINT CLUB, a point program. It also provides technical and operational services to mobile operators and other companies. In addition, the company offers LTE, FOMA, and FOMA high-speed services; docomo Wi-Fi services; VoLTE voice call services; docomo Hikari, an optical Internet service; and docomo Shop services. It serves approximately 73 million customers through advanced wireless networks, including a LTE network and LTE-advanced network. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DOCOMO, INC. is a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

