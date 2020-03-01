Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,277,586 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 162,917 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 3.07% of Northwest Bancshares worth $54,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Northwest Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the third quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NWBI shares. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Smelko sold 25,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $426,354.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,007.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,869.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $13.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.64. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $18.69.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.89 million. Equities analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a boost from Northwest Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.38%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.