Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,429 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $6,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NCLH. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 168.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCLH. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Argus downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $37.26 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $59.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.85.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CAO Faye L. Ashby sold 1,786 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $99,248.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,101,212.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 4,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.67, for a total transaction of $222,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 397,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,122,200.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,786 shares of company stock worth $551,928 over the last three months. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH).

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.