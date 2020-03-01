Novacoin (NVC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $641.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 1st. Novacoin has a total market cap of $685,122.00 and approximately $641.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Novacoin has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar. One Novacoin coin can now be bought for $0.29 or 0.00003436 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00039420 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00071297 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000837 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,544.82 or 0.99986175 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000983 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00066798 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000411 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Novacoin Coin Profile

NVC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Novacoin is novacoin.org. Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Novacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Novacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

