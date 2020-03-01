NPCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $5,956.00 (NPC)

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. NPCoin has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and $5,956.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NPCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0254 or 0.00000299 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. During the last seven days, NPCoin has traded 53.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00053239 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 88.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000117 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About NPCoin

NPCoin (NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPCoin’s official website is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

