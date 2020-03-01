NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP decreased its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,330 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,787,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,559,000 after purchasing an additional 750,429 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,093,000 after purchasing an additional 163,236 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 797.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,606,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,844 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in NRG Energy by 1,115.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,001,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,905 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in NRG Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,242,000 after purchasing an additional 64,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 13,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $528,996.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 77,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,333.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Curci sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $698,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,866,250.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,372 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,481 in the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.31. NRG Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $43.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.71.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 120.17% and a net margin of 45.19%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 30.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.50 price objective for the company. Vertical Research began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NRG Energy from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.35.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

