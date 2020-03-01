Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $360.57 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to announce $360.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $360.00 million to $361.70 million. Nuance Communications reported sales of $450.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.40.

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $218,312.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,923.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $247,331.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,070 shares of company stock worth $1,257,384 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,825,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,322,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 271,882 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 3,860.4% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 265,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,333,000 after acquiring an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $21.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.84. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.94.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nuance Communications (NUAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.