Nucleus Vision Price Hits $0.0007 on Major Exchanges (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 1st. One Nucleus Vision token can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, WazirX and Koinex. Over the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $4.92 million and approximately $450,787.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nucleus Vision alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00055525 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.45 or 0.00482761 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $546.07 or 0.06359894 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00064582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030231 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005760 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011641 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (NCASH) is a token. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,603,751,768 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Bitrue, Binance, Upbit, WazirX, Ethfinex, Huobi, Koinex, Zebpay, Bittrex, BITBOX, IDEX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nucleus Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nucleus Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.