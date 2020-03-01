NULS (NULS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.69 Million

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 1st. Over the last week, NULS has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $17.81 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, OKEx, Kucoin and QBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011724 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.93 or 0.02644554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00220587 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00045532 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00131972 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About NULS

NULS’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 105,838,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,770,500 tokens. The official message board for NULS is steemit.com/@nuls. The official website for NULS is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NULS Token Trading

NULS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, DragonEX, Bit-Z, ChaoEX, CoinBene, OKEx, QBTC and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the exchanges listed above.

