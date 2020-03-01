Numeraire Achieves Market Cap of $19.80 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 1st. One Numeraire token can now be bought for approximately $8.69 or 0.00100868 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, Numeraire has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Numeraire has a total market capitalization of $19.80 million and approximately $810,515.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Numeraire alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011621 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $230.85 or 0.02680655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.23 or 0.00223313 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00045314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00132255 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,279,093 tokens. Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai.

Buying and Selling Numeraire

Numeraire can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.