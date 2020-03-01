Numeraire Price Tops $8.87 on Exchanges (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 1st. During the last week, Numeraire has traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Numeraire token can now be purchased for $8.87 or 0.00102461 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. Numeraire has a total market cap of $20.21 million and $898,298.00 worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011544 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.79 or 0.02608793 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.60 or 0.00226428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00134782 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Numeraire was first traded on June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,987,499 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,279,093 tokens. Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai. The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Numeraire can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, DDEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

