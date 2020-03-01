NuShares Hits Market Capitalization of $954,338.00 (NSR)

NuShares (CURRENCY:NSR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. NuShares has a total market capitalization of $954,338.00 and $738.00 worth of NuShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NuShares has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One NuShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00024019 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006011 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000033 BTC.

NSR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2014. NuShares’ total supply is 3,134,648,141 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,777,600,756 tokens. The Reddit community for NuShares is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NuShares’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here. NuShares’ official website is nubits.com/nushares.

NuShares can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

