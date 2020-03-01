NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 96,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock traded up $17.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $270.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,174,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,861,627. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $132.60 and a 52 week high of $316.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.93 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.75, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.94%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270. 4.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

