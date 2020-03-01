NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,038 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,841 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $270.07 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $259.93 and a 200-day moving average of $212.78. The firm has a market cap of $154.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.04.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

