NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Short Interest Up 5.4% in February

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 80,100 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the January 30th total of 76,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total transaction of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,990,982.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management grew its stake in shares of NVR by 1,999.4% in the fourth quarter. Tikehau Investment Management now owns 149,770 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $570,386,000 after acquiring an additional 142,636 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $244,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,423,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

NVR stock opened at $3,667.18 on Friday. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $2,586.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4,071.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3,910.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,735.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $58.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVR will post 228.38 earnings per share for the current year.

NVR declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,912.33.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

