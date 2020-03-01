NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Short Interest Update

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,680,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 30th total of 8,160,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

In related news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $113.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 133.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 24.09%. NXP Semiconductors’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

